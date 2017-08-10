Florida Leads Nation In Children Being Hit By Cars

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) Florida is among the states that lead the nation in children being hit and killed by cars.

As over 55 million students across the United States get ready to start the 2017-18 school year, AAA urges motorists to slow down and stay alert in neighborhoods and school zones.

According to the most recent data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, more than 343 child pedestrians died and 11,000 were injured nationwide in 2015. Florida had 36 child pedestrian fatalities ranking 2nd nationally behind California at 46.

“It’s important for motorists to fully focus on driving and remember to be on the lookout for children walking or riding their bicycles to and from school,” said Amy Stracke, Managing Director of Traffic Safety Advocacy for AAA.

The afternoon hours are particularly dangerous for children who are walking. Over the last decade, nearly one-third of child pedestrian fatalities occurred between 3 and 7 p.m.