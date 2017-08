ELBERTA, Ala. (WKRG) — After weeks of waiting, Elberta Police Chief Stan Devan is back home in the gulf coast.

A crowd of people from the town and law enforcement were all there to welcome him as he arrived into town.

Devan was injured in a horseback riding accident last month while on vacation in Idaho.

He was supposed to return to Alabama Sunday, but the plane he was on experience mechanical problems.

Devan has been in a hospital in Colorado since mid-July recovering.