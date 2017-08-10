Caught on Camera: Cop Shot 4 Times and Survives

WKRG Staff Published: Updated:
Credit: 14th Circuit Solicitor's Office

ESTILL, S.C. (CBS) — Before Estill Police Officer Quincy Smith answered a service call for a possible armed robbery, he flipped on the body-camera goggles he purchased for himself over the Internet.

In the video, you see that he gets out of his patrol car and demands the man in the camouflage jacket to stop, several times.

The suspect refuses and keeps walking. The officer follows him, once he gets close enough, he senses danger.

“Take your hands out of your pocket. If you don’t stop I’m gonna taze you. I’m not playing with you. Take your hands out your pocket,” he warns the guy.

The officer gets shot 4 times, getting hit in the neck and arms.

Months later, while testifying against the man who tried to kill him, he called it the best $30 he ever spent. This is the footage, captured by Smith, that helped convict 29-year-old Malcolm Antwan Orr, of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s