Baldwin County Could Be Home For New Mazda-Toyota Plant

By and Published: Updated:

Baldwin County could be home to a major automobile manufacturing facility.
Today, Toyota and Mazda confirmed they will partner to build a new plant in the U.S., likely to focus on electric vehicles and possibly self-driving vehicles.

The plant will cost $16 billion dollars to construct and would employ 4,000 people.

The Wall Street Journal says Alabama is among eleven states in the running and Baldwin County’s Mega-site could be Alabama’s preferred site. It’s 3,000 acres right off I-65 and Highway 287. It’s served by rail and the entire site is publicly owned.

“It’s the beginning of the process. We are in the conversation because we have the property that is able to handle a site like that and we are excited about the opportunity. This is what we have been pursuing since we started the Mega-site process and we are excited to go try and sell Baldwin County and coastal Alabama to Toyota and Mazda,” said Baldwin County Commissioner Tucker Dorsey.

Dorsey says Huntsville, where Toyota currently has an engine plant, is another location Alabama could pitch.

It should be about 9 months before we know if Alabama is a finalist and if the Baldwin County Mega-site is the preferred location.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s