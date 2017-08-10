Arson Suspected in Early Morning House Fire

Mobile, AL (WKRG)- Mobile firefighters were called to an early morning house fire on the 1300 block of Rotterdam Court in Mobile just South of Duval Street.

Preliminary investigation indicates the structure was vacant for some time and it appeared the fire had been deliberately set based on evidence at the scene.

The fire occurred around 2:43 A.M. Thursday morning.

Firefighters were able to quickly bring the fire under control.

No injuries were reported and the fire is estimated at $10,000 in damage.

Anyone with information regarding the fire is asked to call the arson unit at 208-6373 or 2018-7311.

The Mobile Fire-Rescue Arson Unit is conducting the investigation.