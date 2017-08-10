Alligator Hunting Season Starts Tonight in South West Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — At 8 pm Thursday night, the 2017 alligator hunting season kicks off in the southwest region of Alabama.

Hunters selected for the permits will have until 6 am on Sunday to hunt in parts of Mobile, Baldwin, Washington, Clarke, and Monroe Counties.

Last year, in the Mobile Delta, 87 gators were killed, the largest measuring nearly 13 feet long and weighing almost 700 pounds.

State numbers show the alligator population is slowly increasing here in Alabama. The numbers also show Mobile and Baldwin counties receive more complaints related to gators than any other county in the state.

Hunters who don’t make it out this weekend will have another chance starting at 8 pm on August 17th until 6 am August 20th.