Alabama Appeals Abortion Law Ruling

Associated Press Published:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama is seeking to reinstate a law that lets district attorneys get involved when a juvenile seeks a judge’s permission for an abortion.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced Wednesday that the state is appealing a federal judge’s ruling declaring parts of the law unconstitutional.

The 2014 law allowed a district attorney to question the girl and call witnesses to assess her maturity. It also allowed the judge to appoint a representative for the fetus.

Marshall argued the proceedings are confidential and that a federal judge was wrong to rule that it violated privacy rights.

Under the law, a prosecutor this summer appealed a judge’s decision to allow a 12-year girl to have an abortion after being impregnated by a relative. A state appellate court allowed the abortion.

