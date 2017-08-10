3-Year-Old Died in a Daycare Van, Driver Arrested

ORLANDO, Fla. (CNN) — The driver of a daycare van has been charged in the death of a 3-year-old Florida boy.

Deborah Saint Charles is facing charges of aggravated manslaughter of a child.

The 51-year-old worked for Little Miracles Academy in Orlando.

Investigators say she was supposed to drop off Myles Hill at the daycare on Monday, but never did.

His body was found in the daycare’s van later that night.

Authorities say he died of hyperthermia after spending nearly 12 hours in the van.

Police say Saint Charles got out of the van twice without checking for Myles.

A Department of Children and Families spokesperson said Thursday that Saint Charles was “not approved as a driver on the facility’s roster.”