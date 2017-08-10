$25 Million Scam Revealed

By Published:
** FILE ** Xerox Corporation headquarters in a Stamford, Conn. file photo from Jan. 25, 2006. (AP Photo/Douglas Healey, File)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) – Federal prosecutors say five Florida men have been charged with defrauding Xerox out of $25 million in a scam involving the company’s printers and toner.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says the charges include mail and wire fraud and money laundering conspiracy in a scheme to defraud Norwalk,

Connecticut-Xerox’s operation in Webster, a Rochester suburb.

Prosecutors say one of the defendants, an authorized reseller of Xerox office equipment, sold more than 60 printers to sham companies owned by his fellow defendants.

Authorities say the men over-ordered about $25 million worth of toner from Xerox but never used it to make prints.

Officials say the men then illegally sold the toner to a person in Miami for $9.4 million.

The five defendants, including three brothers, are all from Daytona.

They’re scheduled to appear Friday in federal court in Rochester.

