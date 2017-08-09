What Purple Paint Means to Landowners

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s office sent out a tweet Wednesday sharing with landowners another option for warning trespassers on their property, instead of just signs.

Here’s what MCSO has on their website:

DO YOU KNOW ABOUT THE COLOR PURPLE?

Most of us are familiar with the “POSTED: NO TRESPASSING” signs that appear throughout the county. Under the former Alabama trespass law, an intruder upon rural, unfenced property was not necessarily a trespasser unless “notice against trespass is personally communicated to him by the owner of such land or another authorized person, or unless such notice is given by posting in a conspicuous manner.” BUT NOW, landowners have another option: PURPLE PAINT. The definition of “posting in a conspicuous manner” now includes painting vertical stripes of purple paint upon trees or posts along the property line. The full definition of the new posting rule is listed below:

POSTING IN A CONSPICUOUS MANNER 13A-7-1

A sign or signs posted on the property, reasonably likely to come to the attention of intruders, indicating that entry is forbidden or the placement of identifying purple paint marks on trees or posts on the property, provided that the marks satisfy all of the following:

* Are vertical lines of not less than eight inches in length and not less than one inch in width.

* Are placed so that the bottom of the mark is not less than three feet from the ground or more than five feet from the ground.

* Are placed at locations that are readily visible to any person approaching the property and are no more than 100 feet apart on forest land or 1,000 feet apart on land other than forest land.