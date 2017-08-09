WATCH: Father, Son Store Owners Fight Off Armed Robbers

ARLINGTON, Tex. (KTVT) — Two cell phone clerks fought off a pair of armed robbers in Texas recently. It happened weeks ago, but surveillance video of the incident was just released.

The employees weren’t just co-workers, but also father and son.

Arlington Police say the guy in black going down to the ground is armed and tried to rob the father and son who are on top of him.

The father and son were not armed, but they decided they were not going to let someone hurt the business it’s taken them years to build.

This incident happened three weeks ago, where two armed men walked into the Z-Comm cell phone store in Arlington, Texas. They demanded phones and cash.

The father said that when one of the gunmen jumped over the display case, his s23-year-old son decided to fight back.

Even when the second gunman pointed a gun at them, the father and son continued to push them out of the store.

One of the would-be robbers ran away and left his gun behind. The other gunman struggled to get out of the store.

Arlington Police provided the surveillance video of the attempted robbery. They are still looking for the armed robbery suspects.