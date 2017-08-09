USA Medical Center Receives $4 Million Grant for Trauma Center Upgrades

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The University of South Alabama Medical Center in Mobile received a huge grant Wednesday to renovate and upgrade their Level 1 trauma center.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey’s office announced the facility received a $4 million grant through an economic development bond issue that USA Medical had applied for in the past.

In the release from USA Medical Center, they say the funds will allow them to expand and modernize the current space, enhance the hospital’s ability to accommodate patients with traumatic injuries and respond to mass casualty situations in the region.

The trauma center in Mobile is the only Level 1 center in the region. It currently serves citizens in southern Alabama, the Florida panhandle and southeastern Mississippi.

“We depend on this care for our citizens. This service is also vital to our state’s economic development efforts, as corporations demand this level of care when they look to relocate to our state,” said Gov. Ivey in a press release.

USA Medical Center has a dedicated team of trauma specialized physicians and staff that is on standby 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“We are grateful Gov. Ivey and state lawmakers recognize the importance of an expanded Level 1 Trauma Center in our region and the role our dedication to quality healthcare has in attracting more businesses here,” said USA President Dr. Tony Waldrop.

The announcement of the grant comes as Gov. Ivey is making several stops in the Port City as part of her ‘Listen, Learn, Help & Lead Tour’.