Tiger Woods to Skip Arraignment Hearing

By Published:
Tiger Woods
Tiger Woods lines up a putt on the 17th hole during the second round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Friday, Aug. 21, 2015. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – The attorney for Tiger Woods says the golfer won’t attend his arraignment in Florida on a driving under the influence charge.

Under court rules, Woods’ attorney can enter a not guilty plea on his behalf Wednesday.

Any other plea would require Woods’ attendance.

Woods could still eventually enter a program for first-time DUI defendants.

He would have to plead guilty to reckless driving and receive a year’s probation and other conditions.

His attorney, Douglas Duncan, said in an email Tuesday to The Associated Press that Woods won’t be attending the hearing, but he didn’t elaborate.

Woods was arrested in May when officers found him asleep in his car.

He had no alcohol in his system but told officers he had taken painkillers for his injured back and an insomnia medication.

