They Support Trump; Not All Support Luther

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’ve been gauging the reaction to President Trump’s endorsement of Senator Luther Strange as Strange seeks to retain his seat in the U.S. Senate.

The President tweeted Tuesday night, “Senator Luther Strange has done a great job representing the people of the great state of Alabama. He has my complete and total endorsement.”

The majority of commenters on the WKRG Facebook page seemed pro-Trump, but not so much pro-Luther.

Marie wrote, “saddened by this. I am a Trump supporter 100% but will never vote for Big Luther.”

Sherrie seemed to get to the heart of what bugs people about the Strange endorsement in Alabama, “Still not getting my vote. Still has ‘Bentley’ all over him.”

On Sean Sullivan’s FM Talk 1065 morning show, the comments ran along the same lines from callers. Sullivan said there were callers who indicated the endorsement changed their minds about Luther Strange and they would change their votes accordingly. But, he says, they were definitely in the minority.

So while the President’s endorsement certainly is hurting Strange in the race for U.S. Senate, it’s questionable just how much it is helping him.