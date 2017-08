RECIPE:

Preheat oven to 350°.

Take a long, thin baguette and slice thinly at an angle.

Brush olive oil on baguette slices. Sprinkle with garlic salt. Bake for 15-20 minutes until golden brown.

Place one scoop of Lauryn’s Lemon Basil Chicken Salad from Chicken Salad Chick onto each slice. Top with Parmesan Cheese shavings.

