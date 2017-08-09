Saraland quarterback thriving on and off the football field

Mobile, Ala. – “He’s been out there in the huddle since about the 5th grade,” said Saraland coach Jeff Kelly.

Jack West and Jeff Kelly go way back, all the way back to when Jack moved to Saraland. Now Jack is a senior, and hoping to lead this Spartan team to a title.

“He wants to do big things whether that’s in the classroom or on the field. He’s got that competitive drive. He’s an outstanding kid, he’s a joy to coach,” said Kelly

As coach said, Jack wants to big things both on and off the field, and he’ll have that opportunity in college, as he’s committed to play college football at Stanford.

“Whether I get to play football for four more year or 14 years, I think it’s going to set me up with the best opportunity to be the person I want to be,” said quarterback Jack West.

“When they got involved with the combination of athletic reputation and the kind of ball they play out there, plus going out there to get an education at the caliber that Stanford provides, I knew they’d be tough to beat,” said Kelly.

But even when you’re a top-notch athlete, you still have to meet Stanford’s academic requirements and go through their application process.

“There were many essays where we had to write everything about ourselves, basically they want to get to know us and who we are as a person before it went to admissions. It was tough,” said West.

But just like on the field, Jack has found success in the classroom. And he’s all set to become a Stanford Cardinal. But he’s got some unfinished business to attend to at Saraland before he heads west.

“I’m going to soak everything up. And make sure I don’t take anything for granted. I realize it’s my last year and I’m going to do everything I can for this team and this city,” said West.