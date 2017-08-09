Police: Abandoned Infant Survived 3 Days in Plastic Bag

ELMIRA, N.Y. (18 NEWS) – (UPDATE) The Chemung County District Attorney’s Office says that the baby girl is eight months old, and was in a plastic bag for approximately three days before being found.

It’s alleged that Hoyt left the baby in the white plastic bag in the back of 609 Walnut Street somewhere between 11 a.m. and noon on Saturday, August 5.

Sergeant Bill Solt, of the Elmira Police department, said that Hoyt had a connection to the house on Walnut Street. He also said that multiple neighbors were interviewed as part of the investigation, and numerous people identified Hoyt as the mother of the baby.

Hoyt was arraigned in Chemung County Court this morning, and remanded to the Chemung County jail on $250,000 cash bail, or $500,000 bond.

Chemung County District Attorney Weeden Wetmore says that Hoyt is eligible for youthful offender status, and she has no prior criminal history.

Wetmore also said that he will review all the facts of the case and other possible charges may be pending. He plans to take the case to the Grand Jury as soon as possible.

If tried as an adult, Hoyt faces anywhere from five to 25 years in prison.

17-year-old Harriette Hoyt, of Sayre, has been charged with second-degree attempted murder following an investigation into an infant girl found in a plastic bag behind a residence on Walnut Street in the City of Elmira this afternoon.

The child was found alive by neighbors who were investigating a suspicious noise. The neighbors took the child, called 911, and began to administer aid until emergency personnel arrived on scene.

The infant girl was subsequently transported to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment, where she is listed in stable condition. She has since been transported to another hospital for further evaluation.

Assistance in the investigation was provided by Chemung County Child Protective Services, New York State Police and the Chemung County District Attorney’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing, and the Elmira Police Department is asking any witnesses or anyone with information regarding this incident to contact them at (607)737-5626, or at the tip line (607)271-HALT.