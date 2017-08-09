Neighbors Demand Police Presence, After Woman Attacked

It’s been an unnerving feeling for many of the people at the Green Meadow Apartments in Theodore.

Neighbors say it has typically been a safe area, but has recently seen an uptick in crime. For resident’s the breaking point came over the weekend when a woman was attacked.

The victim was walking through the complex when she was approached by three men. Police say it may have been a sexual assault attempt, but the woman was able to get away. She still suffered cuts and scrapes.

Neighbors feel the area now attracts crime, saying they rarely see police patrolling here.

Police came to the complex to talk to residents. Officers proposed helping the neighbors set up a Community Action Group.