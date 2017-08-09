Mobile Toddler Suffers Facial Wound After Walking into a Machete

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — A toddler has been sent to a hospital in Mobile after police say the child walked into a machete that someone was holding.

According to Mobile Police, the 1-year-old victim was present during an argument at a home on the 3000 block of Charmingdale Drive around 1:15pm on Tuesday. The toddler’s mother and a male subject were arguing when the child walked into a machete that was being held by one of them.

The 1-year-old suffered a knife wound to the face and was sent to Mobile Infirmary Medical Center, where police responded.

A suspect has been charged with third-degree domestic violence (reckless endangerment of a child). That person is yet to be identified.

We are working to get an update on the condition of the toddler.