Mo Brooks: ‘Baffled’ by President Trump Endorsement of Luther Strange

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The special election is heating up in Alabama for the open seat in the U.S. Senate. On Tuesday, President Donald Trump threw his support behind Luther Strange, who is currently serving the role of Senator after being appointed to the position earlier this year by former Alabama Governor Robert Bentley.

President Trump tweeted, “Senator Luther Strange has done a great job representing the people of the Great State of Alabama. He has my complete and total endorsement!”

Strange is locked in a tight battle in the Republican primary with top contenders Rep. Mo Brooks and Judge Roy Moore. With the election only six days away, the President’s endorsement could have a major impact at the polls.

Rep. Mo Brooks responded to the endorsement with the following statement:

I respect President Trump, but I am baffled and disappointed Mitch McConnell and the Swamp somehow misled the President into endorsing Luther Strange. “Perhaps the President is unaware that Luther Strange corruptly and unethically held a criminal investigation over the head of disgraced Governor Bentley to obtain the senate appointment. “Perhaps President Trump is unaware that Luther Strange wants to keep the Senate’s 60% rule that empowers Chuck Schumer and the Democrats to kill the entire conservative, Republican, and President Trump legislative agendas. “Perhaps President Trump is unaware then- Attorney General Luther Strange received $50,000 from a heavy polluter as a reward for Luther Strange sending two letters to the EPA that blocked EPA efforts to force the polluter to pay cleanup costs at a heavily polluted Birmingham Superfund site that endangers the health of Alabama children and citizens. “The President has bigger things going on than a campaign, that’s for sure. “In any event, while Mitch McConnell and the Swamp managed to mislead the President last night, I still support the America First Agenda, and all the polls show we have momentum. “We believe our message will win out over the Swamp and Lyin’ Luther. “We continue the fight for America’s future. When the going gets tough, the tough get going. Forward we march.”

The primary in the special election is next Tuesday, August 15 throughout Alabama. If no candidate receives 50-percent of the vote, the top two candidates will go to a runoff election in September.

