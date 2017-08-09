Local School Caters to Students with Dyslexia

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Research says between 70 and 80% of people with poor reading skills are likely dyslexic.

Mobile is home to one of just three schools in Alabama that caters solely to students struggling with Dyslexia. Bright Beginnings Academy located at 3509 Pleasant Valley Road is a full-day school option for dyslexic students.

Dyslexia therapists at Bright Beginnings say students struggling with dyslexia might not be getting the individualized attention they need. At Bright Beginnings Academy teachers use creative methods to help students visualize what they’re learning.

“These are bright children who just learn differently so they need to be taught differently,” says school founder Gina Englund. “They’re 3-D thinkers. They think in pictures. They don’t think in words. So they need to be taught in a multi-sensory way and when they are, they truly excel.”

Englund hopes the education community will learn how to better cater to students with dyslexia. She’s working with local universities in hopes they will provide a masters degree program for dyslexia therapy. The closest school with a program for dyslexia therapy is William Carey University with campuses in Hattiesburg, MS and Biloxi, MS.

To learn more about Bright Beginnings Academy, you can visit brightdyslexics.com.