Governor Ivey Brings Her ‘Listen, Learn, Help & Lead Tour’ to Mobile

By Published:
Courtesy: @GovernorKayIvey/Twitter

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey is making several stops in Mobile Wednesday as part of her “Listen, Learn, Help, & Lead Tour.”

The purpose of the tour is to “learn the needs of the community through site visits and a roundtable discussion with local government and business leaders,” according to a release from her office.

Ivey has been active on Twitter, posting pictures from her various stops.

Governor Ivey began the tour with a stop at the State Port Authority.

Later, she dropped by the Merchants Bank building, where she used to work. The building is now the center of a $30 million development called Merchants Plaza.

Next on Governor Ivey’s agenda is a trip to USA Medical Center to announce a funding project. Later this afternoon, she will hold a roundtable discussion with city leaders.

News 5’s Emily DeVoe is following Governor Ivey from stop to stop. Tune in to News 5 at 5 p.m. to hear what Ivey had to say at the roundtable.

