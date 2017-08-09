Governor Ivey Brings Her ‘Listen, Learn, Help & Lead Tour’ to Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey is making several stops in Mobile Wednesday as part of her “Listen, Learn, Help, & Lead Tour.”

The purpose of the tour is to “learn the needs of the community through site visits and a roundtable discussion with local government and business leaders,” according to a release from her office.

Ivey has been active on Twitter, posting pictures from her various stops.

Excited to get started in Mobile this morning on my Listen, Learn, Help & Lead Tour #IveyLLHLTour pic.twitter.com/9KUF2Fd68n — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) August 9, 2017

Governor Ivey began the tour with a stop at the State Port Authority.

The APM Terminal in Mobile is crucial in economic development & hearing about the activity reinstates my confidence in growth here. pic.twitter.com/2AB2Sp6U9t — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) August 9, 2017

Later, she dropped by the Merchants Bank building, where she used to work. The building is now the center of a $30 million development called Merchants Plaza.

Great to stop by old Merchants Bank where I used to work. Thanks to historical credits, it’s being renovated to be a multi-use building. pic.twitter.com/jxpcCpxGmO — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) August 9, 2017

Next on Governor Ivey’s agenda is a trip to USA Medical Center to announce a funding project. Later this afternoon, she will hold a roundtable discussion with city leaders.

News 5’s Emily DeVoe is following Governor Ivey from stop to stop. Tune in to News 5 at 5 p.m. to hear what Ivey had to say at the roundtable.