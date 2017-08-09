Former PGA Pro helping raise money for family in need

Mobile, Ala. – Former PGA Pro Jimmy Green is helping raise money for a family in need by hosting a charity golf tournament at Heron Lakes Country Club.

“They had a little boy on May 30th, Wilder, who had some special needs. His esophagus wasn’t completed so now they’re having to go through that treacherous process of operation after operation. My wife, Kelly, and I felt led to see if we could put something together for them. They have a great family, he does a lot for our city on a daily basis.” said Green.

The father is a fire medic for the city of Mobile and the mom is going to school to become a nurse.

The golf tournament will raise money to help with Wilder’s care.

“The golf tournament is going to be Sunday, August 20th here at Heron Lakes Country Club with a 1:00 shotgun start,” Green continued.

If you want to be a part of this event or sign up a team, call Heron Lakes Pro Shop.