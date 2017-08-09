Foley Police: Speeding Teen Slams Into Car, Home

By Published:

FOLEY, AL – (WKRG) Two 16-year old girls are in trouble after running a stop sign, crashing into a car and pushing that car into a house.

The accident happened in Foley around 7 pm Wednesday night. Photos from Foley Police show the crash. Investigators say the teen driver was speeding, ran a stop sign and plowed into a Cadillac. The driver of the Cadillac did go to the hospital as a precaution.

Investigators say the Cadillac slammed into another vehicle that grazed the side of a house. The homeowner will need a new set of steps.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s