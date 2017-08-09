Film Academy Elects New President

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) – Cinematographer John Bailey is the new president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The organization’s board of governors elected Bailey to a one-year term late Tuesday. He succeeds Cheryl Boone Isaacs, who has held the post since 2013. Boone Isaacs became a very visible representative of the organization during her tenure, with the #OscarsSoWhite scandal and this year’s best-picture flub. She said earlier this year that she would not seek re-election.

Bailey’s film credits include “American Gigolo,” ”The Big Chill,” ”Groundhog Day” and “As Good as It Gets.” He has been a film academy governor representing the cinematography branch for 14 years.

The film academy president traditionally appears on the Academy Awards telecast. Next year’s ceremony is the 90th.

