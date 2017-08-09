Dog Deaths At Pet Resort

VALRICO, Fla. (AP) – Five dogs have died in a fire at a Florida “pet resort.”

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue officials said in a news release that firefighters found the dogs after knocking down flames at the Almost Home Pet Resort on Tuesday night.

Officials say the damage from the fire was mostly contained to the kitchen, but there was heat and smoke damage throughout the home.

It took about 30 minutes to control the fire.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Valrico is a suburb of Tampa on Florida’s west coast.

