Discovery of Human Remains in Pensacola Has One Family Concerned

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — People who live on this secluded street didn’t want to go on camera, but say they are concerned about what the children found.

Investigators are still trying to figure out how long the remains were there, and who they belong to.

But the discovery has caught the attention of one local family, still searching for a loved one.

“I can tell you the same thing that goes through it every time, that we get notification, there has been a body found, and I think what makes it worse there was a time, normally some many times up front they can tell you whether it was a male or female,” says Mother of missing person Tiffany Daniels, Cindy Daniels.

Cindy Daniels’ daughter Tiffany disappeared August 12th, 2013, near Pensacola Beach.

“A week later we found her car in the parking lot right at the entrance of Fort Pickens with her belongings in it,” says Daniels.

Daniels says every time a body is found, they are nervous.

“Lately it just seems like they have recovered more bodies and it has just been an emotional roller coaster,” says Daniels.

As for the remains found on Coker Lane, investigators are still trying to make a positive ID.

Until that happens, the Daniels family continues to search for closure.

“Every family with a missing person’s case, needs closure, because you fall in that gray and you don’t know and that’s worse,” says Daniels.

For now they are hoping Tiffany will return home unharmed.