Coolest Cruiser? State Troopers Want You to Cast Your Vote

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama or Florida? This time of year, that question typically refers to college football. But a friendly competition hopes to bring that same rivalry to the highways.

The American Association of State Troopers (AAST) is holding a Best Looking Cruiser Contest. You can vote on the AAST Facebook page.

The photos for each cruiser are submitted by state agencies across the country. The winner will be the cruiser with the most “likes” when the competition ends at 4 p.m. on Monday, August 14.

Here are the submissions from Alabama, Florida and Mississippi, respectively:

The top 13 cruisers will appear in a 2018 wall calendar, with the winner getting the cover.

The Georgia State Patrol won the 2016 contest.