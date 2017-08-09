Coolest Cruiser? State Troopers Want You to Cast Your Vote

By Published:
American Association of State Troopers (Facebook)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama or Florida? This time of year, that question typically refers to college football. But a friendly competition hopes to bring that same rivalry to the highways.

The American Association of State Troopers (AAST) is holding a Best Looking Cruiser Contest. You can vote on the AAST Facebook page.

The photos for each cruiser are submitted by state agencies across the country. The winner will be the cruiser with the most “likes” when the competition ends at 4 p.m. on Monday, August 14.

Here are the submissions from Alabama, Florida and Mississippi, respectively:

The top 13 cruisers will appear in a 2018 wall calendar, with the winner getting the cover.

The Georgia State Patrol won the 2016 contest.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s