BREAKING: MCPSS Superintendent Martha Peek Being Sued

By Published: Updated:
News 5's Cassie Fambro sits down with Martha Peek.

(WKRG) – Martha Peek, the superintendent of Mobile public schools, is facing a lawsuit.

Members of the Alabama Education Association in Mobile filed the lawsuit claiming the school system is banning them from school premises.

A-E-A President Jesse McDaniel says they were banned from a new teacher orientation event that they’ve attended for at least two decades in order to help the new teachers with employment issues.

The A-E-A has always served lunch at the event, but this year, they weren’t allowed in the event and had to serve lunches from the parking lot of a nearby grocery store.

At the time, Peek, told News 5 the policy shift was made to avoid interruptions in the professional development event.

The lawsuit names Peek as well as the Deputy Superintendent of the school system, Karen Mohr.

 

 

