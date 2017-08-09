BREAKING: MCPSS Superintendent Martha Peek Being Sued

(WKRG) – Martha Peek, the superintendent of Mobile public schools, is facing a lawsuit.

Members of the Alabama Education Association in Mobile filed the lawsuit claiming the school system is banning them from school premises.

A-E-A President Jesse McDaniel says they were banned from a new teacher orientation event that they’ve attended for at least two decades in order to help the new teachers with employment issues.

The A-E-A has always served lunch at the event, but this year, they weren’t allowed in the event and had to serve lunches from the parking lot of a nearby grocery store.

At the time, Peek, told News 5 the policy shift was made to avoid interruptions in the professional development event.

The lawsuit names Peek as well as the Deputy Superintendent of the school system, Karen Mohr.