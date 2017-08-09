BREAKING: Fatal Motorcycle Crash

Jessica Taloney/ WKRG Staff Published:

CRESTVIEW, FL (WKRG) The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that killed the driver of a motorcycle.

Barry Gene Stallings, 44, died Tuesday afternoon when his motorcycle was hit by a pickup truck at the intersection of Highway 90 and Old Bethel Road.

The driver of the truck, who was making a left turn at the intersection, turned in front of the motorcycle, according to the crash report.

The crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday.  The driver of the truck, Talmadge Johnson, 61, was not injured.

