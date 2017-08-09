Bay Minette Mayor Wants New Police Chief in Place by September

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mayor Bob Wills had nothing but good things to say about his retiring police chief but he says, it is time for new leadership. “This is a result of a mutual discussion and agreement between Clarence and myself.”

After 33 years with the Bay Minette police department, Clarence Crook is retiring at the end of August. “I have nothing but the greatest respect for Clarence,” said Wills, “he has done a great job working his way all the way through the department and he’s done a good job as chief.”

Wills says the search for a new chief will begin immediately with hopes of having someone in place by the end of September if not before. “We’re kind of like Mayberry which is good relative to public safety and crime. Not to say that we don’t have some crime but, knock on wood, I hope it kind of stays the same.”

Crook has been chief of police since Wills took office almost five years ago. “Clarence is a stand-up guy and I wish him nothing but the best and hope this works out for everybody.”

In a phone interview about his retirement, Chief Crook said it is time to move on and try something new.