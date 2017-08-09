Baby Crawls Through a Doggy Door, Falls into a Pool

PHOENIX, Ariz. (CNN) — A 1-year-old Arizona girl is fighting for her life after authorities say she nearly drowned in a swimming pool.

The incident happened Tuesday in a Phoenix suburb.

Authorities say the girl crawled through a dog door and ended up in a backyard pool.

It’s unclear how long the girl was underwater, but it is believed she was missing for about 10 minutes.

The girl is in critical condition at a Phoenix Hospital with what’s being described as life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into what happened continues.