Baby Crawls Through a Doggy Door, Falls into a Pool

PHOENIX, Ariz. (CNN) — A 1-year-old Arizona girl is fighting for her life after authorities say she nearly drowned in a swimming pool.
The incident happened Tuesday in a Phoenix suburb.
Authorities say the girl crawled through a dog door and ended up in a backyard pool.
It’s unclear how long the girl was underwater, but it is believed she was missing for about 10 minutes.
The girl is in critical condition at a Phoenix Hospital with what’s being described as life-threatening injuries.
The investigation into what happened continues.