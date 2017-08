(WKRG) — No less than 20 fire trucks on the scene off Brown Road in the Whitehouse Fork community.

The fire started inside the walls of the home and traveled in between the roof and ceiling. The homeowner was able to get out but two of her dogs did not. Firefighters found one of the dogs and were able to revive it.

The homeowner in tears as she watched everything she had worked so hard for go up in smoke.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.