WANTED: FBI Seeking Information in Murder Case of William “Hot” Hale, Offering Reward

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — The FBI is seeking for any information on the suspect or suspects involved in the murder of William “Hot” Hale.

William Hale was murdered on September 22, 2015 in the vicinity of Canada Stree in Prichard, Alabama.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the FBI are seeking information regarding the person or persons responsible for the murder of Mr. Hale.

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the individual or individuals responsible.

If you have any information, please contact the Mobile FBI field office at 251-438-3674.