VIDEO: Don Siegelman heralds removal of ‘electronic shackle,’ exclaims ‘yaaaaay!’

(WIAT) — “TODAY IS THE DAY!” a post to the Facebook page “Free Don Siegelman” announced Tuesday morning.

Former Alabama governor Don Siegelman was convicted of bribery in 2006 in connection with Richard Scrushy’s HealthSouth case, and was sentenced to prison. He spent six years behind bars, and was released on Feb. 8, 2017.

Since his release, he has been on probation and had an electronic ankle monitor while he was on house arrest. Tuesday, he celebrated the removal of his ‘electronic shackle’ with two gleeful videos, including one titled, “NO MORE SHACKLE!”