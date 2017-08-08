Time Capsule Found Hidden in Florida Confederate Monument

ORLANDO, Fla. – The City of Orlando began work Tuesday to remove a Confederate statue at Lake Eola Park.

The statue has been the center of debate for years, after critics called the statue a symbol of slavery.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer announced a plan earlier this year to relocate the statue to Greenwood Cemetery, in a special section set aside for Confederate veterans.

A city spokesperson told News 6 it will take about six weeks to complete the move.

While the statue was being disassembled Tuesday morning, a time capsule was found in the top base. City officials said it is being safely stored and they do not know what is inside it.

Orlando officials said they are not sure if the capsule will be opened.

Don Price, the sexton of Greenwood Cemetery, said the capsule was light and made of metal. Time capsules found in the area in the past usually contain letters and photos, he said.

As for the statue, he said now that officials know that it’s made of four panels, both concrete and marble, officials can begin the restoration process.