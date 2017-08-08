Take 5: O’Charley’s Garlic Shrimp Pasta

RECIPE:

· 2 Scoops Scampi Butter

· 9 Shrimp

· 8 oz. Scampi Sauce

· 2 TBSP Fresh Julienne Basil

· 2 TBSP Parmesan Cheese

· 2 Cups Linguini

· 2 TBSP Toasted Bread Crumbs

· 1 TBSP Parmesan Cheese, Shaved

· Pinch of Seasoning Salt

· Fresh, Chopped Parsley to Top

Prep

1. In a heated sauté pan, add 2 scoops of scampi butter and melt

2. Add shrimp, lightly sprinkle with seasoning salt and toss

3. Sauté over medium heat until shrimp turns light pink in color, approximately 2 to 3 minutes

4. Add scampi sauce, fresh basil and Parmesan cheese and bring to a simmer over medium heat

5. Measure out 2 cups of linguini and cook through

6. Add linguini to sauté pan and heat until the linguini is hot and the pasta is coated with sauce

7. Using rubber tongs (if available), plate the pasta

8. Use the tongs to top the pasta with the shrimp

9. Sprinkle toasted bread crumbs over the top of the pasta

10. Sprinkle Parmesan cheese and freshly chopped parsley over the entire dish

