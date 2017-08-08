Second Case of Vibrio Confirmed in Escambia County, Florida

Related Coverage Mobile County Health Department Confirms Fifth Case of Vibrio in 2017

PENSACOLA, FL (WKRG) — A second case of vibrio vulnificus has been confirmed by health officials in Escambia County, Florida.

The Florida Department of Health tells News 5 that officials reported the second confirmed case of the flesh-eating bacteria on Monday. Due to privacy policies, the location and identity of the person will remain confidential.

“I’d like to note that Vibrio vulnificus is a naturally occurring bacteria in warm, salty or brackish water so it is present year round in Florida and very common in our area,” said Erin Jeffreys with the health department.

As we’ve reported, there have been five confirmed cases so far this year in Mobile County, Alabama. Experts had said this is likely the result of a lot of rainfall over the first seven months of the year.

More notes from health officials in Florida:

People with open wounds or weakened immune systems have an increased risk of infection. Vibrio vulnificus does not pose a risk to a normally healthy person who does not have open wounds or cuts. We encourage good wound care as it is the best way to prevent a bacterial skin infection and to keep open wounds covered with clean, dry bandages until healed and don’t delay first aid of even minor, non-infected wounds like blisters, scrapes or any break in the skin. Additionally, raw shellfish can also be contaminated with Vibrio vulnificus, so it is important for people to thoroughly cook oysters and other shellfish to avoid getting sick.