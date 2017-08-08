Records: Deputy threatened to kill girlfriend if he lost job

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Records show a Florida sheriff’s deputy being investigated on a domestic battery charge had previously threatened to kill his girlfriend if he lost his job because she called police after a similar incident.

Osceola County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Keating was arrested Saturday after the couple argued. The woman told investigators Keating punched her in the face and threw her against a wall. The 45-year-old Keating told deputies the woman “flew into a drunken rage” and started hitting him because he won’t divorce his wife.

The Orlando Sentinel cites a 2016 internal investigation following a beating that sent the woman to a hospital. At first she didn’t want to give deputies her boyfriend’s name, saying she’s “terrified he would kill her.”

He was suspended for 24 hours then and is on administrative leave again.

