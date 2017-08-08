Records: Deputy threatened to kill girlfriend if he lost job

Associated Press Published:

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Records show a Florida sheriff’s deputy being investigated on a domestic battery charge had previously threatened to kill his girlfriend if he lost his job because she called police after a similar incident.

Osceola County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Keating was arrested Saturday after the couple argued. The woman told investigators Keating punched her in the face and threw her against a wall. The 45-year-old Keating told deputies the woman “flew into a drunken rage” and started hitting him because he won’t divorce his wife.

The Orlando Sentinel cites a 2016 internal investigation following a beating that sent the woman to a hospital. At first she didn’t want to give deputies her boyfriend’s name, saying she’s “terrified he would kill her.”

He was suspended for 24 hours then and is on administrative leave again.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

