Prichard Police Chase Shooting Deemed Justified

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — A police chase in Prichard two weeks ago involved an officer using deadly force. According to the report released by police, it seemed the use of deadly force was unnecessary.

The police chase in Prichard ended in a crash on Shelton Beach Road. Officers say they noticed LaDarren Dixon driving a stolen vehicle and tried to stop him. At one point during the chase, an officer got out of his car, put himself in the path of the fleeing vehicle and fired his handgun in an attempt to stop Dixon.

Normally, Use of Force policies discourage open fire. Mobile’s policy states “deadly force shall not be used in any misdemeanor, civil infraction, or fleeing felon … unless it involves endangerment to the officer’s life and there are no other means of escape.”

The policy for the city of New Orleans frankly states “shots fired at or from a moving a moving vehicle are rarely effective” and “officers should not shoot at any part of a vehicle in an attempt to disable the vehicle.”

Meanwhile, Prichard’s policy is a bit more broad, saying firearms are only to be used “when the vehicle is being used as a deadly weapon” … and “is necessary to prevent death or serious physical injury to the officer or another person.”

We know a report was filed on the scene that says the shooting was justified in this case. We have requested a copy of that report.