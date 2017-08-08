Pensacola Troopers Make ‘Significant’ Drug Bust Arrest

WKRG Staff Published:

PENSACOLA, Florida (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol busted a 34-year old man for the possession of drugs.

On Monday August 7th a Florida Trooper was working speed enforcement on Michigan Avenue. Antonio Holt, driving a 2000 Black Jeep Cherokee, was stopped for a traffic violation.

K9 Tango of Escambia County Sheriff’s Office gave a positive confirmation that Holt was in possession of drugs.  After a search of the vehicle the following narcotics were located,

  • 9.3 grams of crystal meth
  • 12 Xanax bars
  • 51.5 hydrocodone tabs
  • 15 grams of marijuana
  • 9 ecstasy tablets

Authorities also found $484.00 in cash and a clear bag with grey powder substance that is being tested by the FDLE lab.

Holt faces numerous charges including the following: trafficking prescription drug, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of marijuana less than 20 grams.

