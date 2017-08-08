Pensacola Troopers Make ‘Significant’ Drug Bust Arrest

PENSACOLA, Florida (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol busted a 34-year old man for the possession of drugs.
On Monday August 7th a Florida Trooper was working speed enforcement on Michigan Avenue. Antonio Holt, driving a 2000 Black Jeep Cherokee, was stopped for a traffic violation.
K9 Tango of Escambia County Sheriff’s Office gave a positive confirmation that Holt was in possession of drugs. After a search of the vehicle the following narcotics were located,
- 9.3 grams of crystal meth
- 12 Xanax bars
- 51.5 hydrocodone tabs
- 15 grams of marijuana
- 9 ecstasy tablets
Authorities also found $484.00 in cash and a clear bag with grey powder substance that is being tested by the FDLE lab.
Holt faces numerous charges including the following: trafficking prescription drug, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of marijuana less than 20 grams.