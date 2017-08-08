Man identified after police find handcuffed body in river

Associated Press Published:

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – Authorities say a West Virginia man found dead and handcuffed in a river likely drowned after he ran away from authorities.

News outlets report the body of 43-year-old Howard Stiltner was found in the Kanawha River on Saturday. An autopsy confirmed his identity Monday, and preliminary evidence suggests he died from drowning.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that Stiltner was arrested on an obstruction charge. He ran away as authorities walked him into the police department for booking Thursday.

Authorities say his identity was unknown at the time because he provided a fake name and date of birth.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s