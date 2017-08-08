Man Arrested For Teen’s Death Waives Extradition to Mississippi

Published:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Murder suspect Matthew Moberg has waived extradition to Mississippi, according to new court documents.

Moberg, 22, was arrested in June for the death of 16-year-old Brian Jessie Parker.

MOBERG IN COURT

At this time, Moberg remains in Mobile Metro Jail awaiting transportation to Greene County, MS. Moberg has been held in Mobile without bond since his arrest on May 24, after running from MSCO deputies when they attempted to bring him in for questioning.

Parker was last seen alive with Moberg on May 23, when the two were spotted on surveillance footage from a Dollar General in Lucedale, MS. A large, multi-state search effort lead to the discovery of Parker’s body on May 31, in a wooded area off Highway 63 about 20 miles north of Lucedale.

Parker’s death was ruled a homicide by the Greene County coroner.

Initially, Moberg faced charges for burglary, attempting to elude and obstructing governmental operations in Alabama, but those charges were dismissed at the state’s request.

Moberg now faces a capital murder charge when he arrives in Mississippi courts.

