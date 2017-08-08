Luther Strange in Mobile Ahead of Special Election Next Week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Current Alabama Senator Luther Strange was in the Port City Monday meeting with a trucking company about infrastructure in the state of Alabama.

Strange’s visit comes exactly one week before the special election for the U.S. Senate seat vacated by Jeff Sessions who took the job of U.S. Attorney General. Strange was appointed to the position earlier this year by former Alabama Governor Robert Bentley.

The special election has been a tense back and forth between the candidates. New attack ads against Strange paint him as a political pawn in the pocket of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

This was Strange’s response to the ads, “well I am only beholden to the people of the state of Alabama and the voters in the state so I can’t control the outside spending by different groups, Mitch McConnell or the never Trump PACs that are running ads about me so that’s just part of the political process as you get down to the end.”

Strange has received criticism for ads run by political action groups (PACs) that criticize his opponents Rep. Mo Brooks and Judge Roy Moore.

The latest polls show Strange and Brooks vying for a second place in the Republican primary, with former Chief Justice Moore commanding the lead. The top two vote-getters will go to a run-off if one candidate does not receive 50-percent of the vote.