Local Recovering Opioid Addict: “Opioids are everywhere.”

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — “No one is safe.” That’s how President Trump described America’s opioid crisis today. A White House Commission had recommended he declare a national emergency. He didn’t do that, but did call it a tremendous problem and stressed the importance of prevention.

The Gulf Coast isn’t immune to this crisis. Drugs like Morphine, Dilaudid, Lortab, even Heroin are easy to find, according to recovering addict, Lacy Parr. “They are everywhere. They are around the corner, at the doctor, your work place, at your next door neighbors house.” Parr agreed to sit down with News 5’s Devon Walsh at the Home of Grace, a Christian-based recovery program for women. She has been addicted to opiates for the past eighteen years. It wasn’t until her child was taken from her that she reached out for help. “The craving for opiates were so severe. When DHR took my child, that was my bottom. I wanted help. I wanted free of my addiction.”

Valerie McKinley is a counselor at the Home of Grace. She says a third of the clients are struggling with opioid addiction. Many times, clients tell her the addiction starts with just a simple prescription from a doctor. “Sometimes that is the first introduction that someone has to opiates, and they find they like the feeling. From that, they continue to use and it becomes abuse.” McKinley says that coming off opioids is very difficult, compared to other drugs, and that many times people relapse to avoid the physical withdrawal symptoms. She says withdrawing from opioids is “like the worst flu you’ve ever had.” She hopes that President Donald Trump will devote more resources to fighting the opioid epidemic in this country.

As for Lacy Parr, she’s only been clean for seven weeks at the Home of Grace but feels hopeful about her future. “I am so glad that I have my recovery here.”