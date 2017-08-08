Disney Honors Toddler Killed by an Alligator with a Statue

(CNN) — Disney has installed a statue to honor the toddler killed in an alligator attack last year.

A lighthouse statue was installed at the Grand Floridian Resort in Orlando.

That is the resort where two-year-old Lane Thomas Graves was playing near the water when an alligator grabbed him and dragged him in.

The lighthouse is the symbol of the Lane Thomas Foundation.The Graves family says it stands as a beacon of hope and support for families in the depths of despair. They established the foundation after Lane’s death to support organ donations for children.