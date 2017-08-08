Company Pulls Swastika ‘Peace’ Shirts After Backlash

(CNN) – An online retailer has pulled a line of t-shirts and sweatshirts that featured the swastika.

Here are the shirts in question.

They were produced by KA Design and sold on the Teespring website.

KA Design said they wanted to make the swastika, long linked to the Nazis and the holocaust, a symbol of love and peace.

In a statement on its website, Teespring said it pulled the shirts due to “content issues”.

KA Design released a statement of its own on its Facebook page, urging people not to blame Teespring, and telling critics to, quote, “leave all the hate to us”.

Teespring still sells a t-shirt that compares President Trump to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

The company has not commented on other controversial shirts.