Cheetos Opens Restaurant in New York

(CNN) — Cheetos fans are going to love a “cheesy” new restaurant in New York City.

“The Spotted Cheetah” will be a pop-up restaurant that serves up nothing but Cheeto-infused treats like Cheetos crusted fried pickles, Cheetos meatballs, and spicy Cheetos nachos.

There will also be desserts including Cheetos-Sweetos Cheesecake and Cheddar-Cheetos apple crepes.

“The Spotted Cheetah” will only be open August 15th thru August 17th.

But if you are interested in how to make these items on the menu, you can get a free cookbook at thespottedcheeta.com