Charge upgraded to murder after woman’s boyfriend dies

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama woman who police say shot her boyfriend in the face has been re-arrested and charged with murder after he died months later.

Montgomery police say the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested 33-year-old Renita L. Thornton on Monday after a previous assault charge was upgraded to murder following 43-year-old Eugene Travis’ death at UAB Hospital on July 27.

Authorities say Travis’ facial bones and spinal cord were severely damaged in the shooting, which police say stemmed from an ongoing domestic-related dispute.

Thornton had been taken into custody at the scene of Travis’ shooting April 14, and was later released after posting bail.

She’s being on $150,000 bond at the Montgomery County Detention Facility. It’s unclear whether she has a lawyer.

