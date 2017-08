(WKRG) — Luther Strange has been officially endorsed by President Trump.

Strange says in a release, “Now, I’m privileged and honored to announce that President Trump has officially endorsed my campaign to represent the good people of Alabama in the Senate.”

President Trump sent out a tweet Tuesday evening publically announcing the endorsement.

He said, “Senator Luther Strange has done a great job representing the people of the Great State of Alabama. He has my complete and total endorsement!”